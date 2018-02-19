× Police arrest 15-year-old after violent social media threat directed at southern Indiana schools

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana arrested a 15-year-old in connection with threats directed at schools in New Albany and Clark County.

According to the New Albany Police Department, the male student has been charged with felony intimidation.

The threat was directed on social media at New Albany Floyd County School Corporation and Greater Clark County Schools. It warned people to “be ready” for Feb. 19.

The threat surfaced Sunday, prompting the investigation. Police called the threatening statements “damaging” to the community and vowed to prosecute them “to the fullest extent law allows.”

The weekend threat followed another social media threat in the area. People notified police of an alarming Snapchat message in which someone showed a photo of New Albany High School and said, “I’m getting more than 17 people.”

The message was a reference to the shooting last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed.

New Albany police said they didn’t believe this was a “viable threat toward the school or other school facilities.” However, they placed additional officers on school grounds as a precaution.

A 16-year-old male was eventually arrested in connection with that threat, police said.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped us with this case,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page in a message attributed to Chief Todd Bailey. “Law Enforcement is a partnership with the community and we couldn’t perform effectively without your support.”