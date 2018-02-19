RECIPE: Vegan Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Vegan Chocolate Raspberry Cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 cup unsweetened soy or almond milk

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup raspberry jam

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Fresh raspberries, for serving cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly oil two 8- or 9-inch round cake pans. Dust pans with flour, shaking out excess flour.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

Add oil, vanilla extract, vinegar and soy or almond milk to the flour mixture in the bowl. Stir ingredients until well combined.

Evenly divide batter between prepared cake pans. Sprinkle half of chocolate chips over one cake. Sprinkle the rest of the chocolate chips over the other cake.

Place cakes in the preheated oven and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of each cake comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Remove cakes from oven and cool in the pans on a wire rack for 10-15 minutes. Remove cakes from pans and cool completely on a wire rack.

When cakes have cooled, pour raspberry jam into a small saucepan. Warm jam over medium heat until it has melted into a thick liquid. Remove from heat.

Place one cake layer on a serving dish and level top of cake with a knife. Turn cake over the plate so that the flat bottom of the cake is facing upwards. Spoon half of warm raspberry jam over cake, letting jam drip down the sides. Place the other cake layer on top of the jam-coated cake. Dust cake with confectioners’ sugar. Serve slices of cake with fresh raspberries. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Source: Liz Biro, IndyStar

Vegan cakes are one-bowl recipes that come together quickly, making them the perfect spur-of-the-moment desserts. This fudgy vegan chocolate cake is delicious as is, but layered with warm raspberry jam, sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar and decorated with fresh raspberries makes it an extra-special dessert. Try substituting marmalade for the raspberry jam and mandarin orange slices for the raspberries.