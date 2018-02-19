Savor Downtown Indy offering value-priced meals through March 4
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown Indianapolis diners can save big at some of the city’s best restaurants.
Savor Downtown Indy begins Monday, Feb. 19, and runs through Sunday, March 4. More than 50 restaurants are participating in the inaugural event. You don’t need a coupon to take advantage of the deals; simply ask for the Savor Downtown Indy menu at participating locations.
Restaurants are offering value-priced menus ranging from $10 to $40 during the promotion. You can learn more at the Savor Downtown Indy website.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
- Acapulco Joe’s
- Basey’s Downtown Grill & Spirits
- Bluebeard
- Broken English Taco Pub
- Bru Burger Bar
- Burger Study
- Cannon Ball Brewing Company
- The Capital Grille
- CharBlue Steakhouse & Seafood
- Chilly Water Brewing Co.
- The Eagle’s Nest
- Ember Urban Eatery
- Fat Dan’s Deli
- Festiva
- The Garden Table
- Greek Islands Restaurant
- The Grub House
- Hoagies & Hops
- Iaria’s Italian Restaurant
- Iozzo’s Garden of Italy
- Livery
- MacNiven’s
- MADD Greeks
- Maxine’s Chicken & Waffles
- Mesh
- Mimi Blue Meatballs
- OCA SKB
- Palomino
- Pearl Street Pizzeria
- Punch Burger
- R2GO
- Rathskeller
- ReBar
- Red, the Steakhouse
- Repeal
- Rooster’s Kitchen
- Scotty’s Brewhouse
- Shoefly Public House
- Skyline Club
- Slippery Noodle
- Soupremacy
- Spoke & Steele
- Sun King Brewery
- The Taco Shop
- The Tap
- Tavern on South
- Temaki House
- Thunderbird
- Tinker Street
- Union 50
- Vida
- Wild Eggs