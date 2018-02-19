× Search for woman who fled from home detention ends in drug arrests at New Castle motel

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – The search for a woman who slipped away during home detention led police to a New Castle motel where they arrested five people, including the manager.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were looking for Rachel Stegner, who’d removed the ankle bracelet designed to monitor her during home detention. Investigators developed information that Stegner was at the Raintree Inn, 2836 S. Indiana 3, and went looking for her on Feb. 12.

Stegner had been on home detention since Feb. 5 after pleading guilty in a meth case. Deputies entered the room where Stegner was believed to be staying. The room, according to court documents, belonged to the motel’s manager, Kassandra Roberts.

Investigators didn’t find Stegner in that room; however, she was in an adjacent room that also belonged to Roberts, according to court documents. Stegner identified herself with a false name, but deputies recognized her.

A search of the rooms turned up heroin, meth, painkillers and drug paraphernalia, police said. Deputies arrested Stegner, Roberts and three other people on numerous charges, including possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Stegner also faces charges of maintaining a common nuisance and escape. She had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, records show.

Roberts was also charged with maintaining a common nuisance. She was convicted of fraud in 2011.

Kassidhe Ryanette Fox, 25, and David Bunch, 46, and Russell Godsey, 34, were charged with visiting a common nuisance. Fox and Bunch have previous convictions, court records showed, while Godsey faces meth-related charges from January.