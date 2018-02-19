× Speedway police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Speedway Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing girl.

Officers said on Twitter Monday night that 11-year-old Laglasia Green went missing from the Runaway Bay Apartments in the 2000 block of Runaway Bay Dr.

Laglasia was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, pink and gray shoes, and a yellow and black jacket, which she is wearing in the photo in this story. Police say the girl is about 5 feet tall with an average build.

Anyone with information regarding Laglasia’s whereabouts is asked to call Speedway police at (317) 246-4300.