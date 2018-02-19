Spring in the air, record warmth brings heavy rainfall

We will have a record temperature before sunrise. A record warm minimum temperature record that stood for 88 years will be shattered Tuesday morning. Forecast low 60-degrees (Record 50° 1930) is 35-degrees above the normal of 25 degrees!

We will have a record temperature before sunrise. A record warm minimum temperature record that stood for 88 years will be shattered Tuesday morning. Forecast low 60-degrees (Record 50° 1930) is 35-degrees above the normal of 25 degrees!

Warm and wet with late April/early May-level warm here on Tuesday. Front stalls west for now and allows temperatures Tuesday to near the record of 72-degrees set in 2016. Temperature Tuesday will run at late April to early May levels. The average high of 70-degrees arrives o May 5th.

Warm and wet with late April/early May-level warm here on Tuesday. Front stalls west for now and allows temperatures Tuesday to near the record of 72-degrees set in 2016. Temperature Tuesday will run at late April to early May levels. The average high of 70-degrees arrives o May 5th.

Soaking rains are already underway with well over 1″ of rain in Lafayette by late Monday. The pipeline of tropical warm and wet air will be locked in and will create very high rain totals though Wednesday. Areal flood watches for 2 to 4 inches of rain have been issued for northern Indiana and the risk for localized flash flooding is quite high over north sections of the state.