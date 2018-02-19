× Spring is in the air and rain is coming along with it!

Areas of rain and storms are already moving through the area, while temperatures continue to steadily climb across the state. We will see plenty of both this week! Rainfall potential the next 7 days could range between 3″ to 6″ in spots, with some lowland flooding. Temperatures are on the rise too, with perhaps the warmest of the season coming tomorrow (Tuesday) at 70° for downtown Indianapolis.

Rainfall potential through Sunday (over the next 7 days):

A stronger front will slip across the state Wednesday morning. Rainfall will shut down for most of the state, while temperatures fall to more seasonal levels. No snow chances this week but plenty of rainfall potential through the weekend! Stay dry…