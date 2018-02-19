Spring is in the air as record warmth brings heavy rainfall

Rainfall will end briefly as colder air returns starting Wednesday. Even with a cool down coming temperatures are to remain mainly above normal for the next two weeks!

COLD ON HOLD?

Have we seen the last of winter? I'm never convinced until we get into week two and three of March but winter weather lovers may continue to be terribly disappointed.

WINTER will be on hold here through end of the month. Likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures is quite high through March's opening days.