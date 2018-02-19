State Road 46 restrictions to occur this week in Spencer
SPENCER, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close Fletcher Avenue at State Road 46/Morgan Street in Spencer for several days this week, weather permitting—while crews excavate around an existing sanitary sewer line near a couple of businesses.
Eastbound S.R. 46 traffic is being shifted from the travel lane to the northbound turn lane at the U.S. 231/S.R. 67 intersection to accommodate construction activities.
The state’s contractor for this $8 million pavement replacement project on S.R. 46 at Spencer will plan to begin Phase II construction in March or early April, depending on weather conditions. The S.R. 46 project includes:
- Full-depth pavement replacement
- Storm and sanitary sewers
- Water main and laterals
- Sidewalks with curbs and driveway cuts
- ADA-compliant curb ramps
- Traffic signals at U.S. 231, Main Street and the SR 46-SR 67 split
- Coordination with town’s ornamental street lighting project