State Road 46 restrictions to occur this week in Spencer

SPENCER, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close Fletcher Avenue at State Road 46/Morgan Street in Spencer for several days this week, weather permitting—while crews excavate around an existing sanitary sewer line near a couple of businesses.

Eastbound S.R. 46 traffic is being shifted from the travel lane to the northbound turn lane at the U.S. 231/S.R. 67 intersection to accommodate construction activities.

The state’s contractor for this $8 million pavement replacement project on S.R. 46 at Spencer will plan to begin Phase II construction in March or early April, depending on weather conditions. The S.R. 46 project includes: