Stephen Clay resigns as president of City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Stephen Clay resigned as president of the City-County Council Monday evening.

Ahead of a council meeting, Clay announced that he agreed to a peaceful transfer of power to Councilman Vop Osili, a Democrat.

“My letter of resignation from the Office of the President will be presented before the council tonight, at which time we will suspend the rules and proceed to a special election,” said Clay.

Council members from both parties were expected to attempt to oust Clay from the position during the meeting.

When asked whether he had any regrets, Clay said absolutely not.

“There was nothing that went undone in terms of appropriation, in terms of the activity, daily operations of the council, those matters were handled without interruption,” said Clay. “I believe in this moment that Mr. Osili provides the best way forward for our council and I’m going to support that effort tonight.”

Clay’s resignation comes after several members of the council filed a lawsuit that accused Clay of violating state law and municipal code by firing the council clerk and council attorney. Clay claims the firings were part of his transition as the new president.