Think tank to review how IMPD handles homicide investigations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are expecting to get a fresh set of eyes on how they handle homicide cases, in hope of improving its clearance rates.

The department was one of only a handful selected for the technical assistance project from the Police Executive Research Forum, through funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The group is expected to visit Indianapolis Tuesday through Thursday to look at the investigative processes for cases and identify areas where it can be improved.

"I mean I think they're gonna be, they'll be very happy with a lot of our processes here. A lot of the things that we deal with in these investigations are out of our control, but the things we can control to do better we want to be able to improve on that and do better," Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said.

Bailey said they applied for the assessment after seeing homicide cases increase, and clearance rates decrease. He said this year’s rate, which includes cases from 2018 solved this year and cases from 2017 solved this year, sits around the national average, but that last year’s numbers were disappointing at about 40 percent.

Bailey said they recognize cases can take time waiting for evidence to come back, getting cooperating witnesses and having physical evidence to link a suspect to a crime.

"I think that we have world class investigators, they do absolutely everything they can to solve these cases, but we can always to better. And having some experts from outside our agency take a look at it, not just our processes, but looking at the entire process from a minute a call comes in to the 911 center until the person is taken to the coroner's office, really looking and examining all that to see if there's any way we can get better," he said.

Bailey said he anticipates talking with people in departments ranging from IMPD, to the coroner's office, prosecutor's office and crime lab.

"So we're hoping that they help us as we develop this witness assistance program that the council recently approved, technology if there are things in the technology world that we don't know about that can help us, do we need analysts, is it do we need more people, all those things that we're looking at to see if we can do better," Bailey said.

PERF said it will develop recommendations on how departments it visits can improve policies, procedures, resources in their homicide units. Based on the recommendations, they'll deliver an individualized training and technical assistance program to provide information on training, policies, resources, information and expertise to improve responses to homicides and clearance rates.

The news is welcome for the family of Curtis Wooden. He was shot and killed in 2016, and his case remains open.

"My daddy is the nicest person, will give you the shirt off his back, so we still clueless like what happened," his daughter, Nicole Dillard said.

His family said more than a year after the 55-year-old's death, they still have questions about what happened.

"It's like why like we can't even tell nobody what really happened all we know is that he just got shot and he's not here," Seeairra Merkerson, Wooden's daughter, said.

His is one of dozens sitting on detectives desks.

"We want to do better in this area, we want to improve that clearance rate for them, for the victims and for their families. I mean that's really important to us and that's why we're willing to have people that don't live here come in and tell us if we're doing something wrong and how to be better. I think that's the only way we can truly give them the justice they all deserve," Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said.

If you have any information about an unsolved homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.