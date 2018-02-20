32 arrested in citywide parole sweep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Department of Correction parole officers, backed by IMPD detectives and Marion County sheriff’s deputies, fanned out across Indianapolis Tuesday in a citywide parole sweep that netted 32 arrests.

The coordinated effort by IDOC field teams was in furtherance of recent cooperative strategies to reduce the level of violence in Marion County that led to 154 murders in Indianapolis last year.

“With parole they sign a parole release agreement where they agree to have their personal property, themselves, anything in their control searched,” said IDOC Officer Caitlin Dickman. “That is because they are still under the Department of Correction’s supervision.”

Last year, IDOC field teams conducted 1,240 searches, made 333 arrests and confiscated 112 guns and 1,500 grams of illegal narcotics.

An IDOC investigation often begins with a parolee’s failure of a random drug test.

Dickman estimates more than 50 percent of the parolees she encounters come back positive on such screens.

“That’s where that accountability check comes in,” she said. “We take them and check them to their home and we do a home search.”

That’s what brought Robert McCoy home to Ewing Street handcuffed in the custody of a Corrections field team.

During the search, officers discovered marijuana, bullets and knives.

“I haven’t done nothing man. Let them do their investigation and we’ll go from here. I haven’t done nothing wrong,” said McCoy as he waited for officers to conclude their search. “You’re asking me some questions I cannot provide.”

Once officers refer McCoy’s file to the Indiana Parole Board, the convicted armed robber could be sent back to prison to finish the rest of his sentence.

“If that’s the case, then I am a grown man, you hear me? I will deal with that once I get back out here. I haven’t done nothing wrong man. You hear me?”