All lanes of WB I-74 reopen in Shelby County after head-on collision

Update: All lanes have reopened.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-74 are closed near Fairland Road in Shelby County due to a crash.

According to police, the crash involved two cars, and it was a head-on collision.

Drivers that haven’t made it to the Indiana Grand Casino exit need to get off the interstate there and use Michigan Road as an alternate route. Unfortunately, those stuck in the backup will have to wait for a lane to come open which should be between 20 to 30 minutes.