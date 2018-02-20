All-time record high for February set; Temps tank behind storms late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK What a day! The preliminary high temperature of 77-degrees is the earliest on record for Indianapolis.

Several records have fallen today.

A Record Warm Minimum for the date.

A Record High for the date

A ALL-TIME HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. Beating 76-degrees in 2000.

The high today is the normal for May 29th!

Gusty winds fuel this late May feel with gusts topping 40 mph in Indianapolis through 3 pm this afternoon.

STORMY LATE

Rain is coming but still several hours until it arrives (estimated 9-10 pm in Indianapolis) and as early as 7-8 pm far western counties.

Heavy downpours are possible along with higher rainfall amounts in and around thunderstorms. Upwards of 1 to 2" of rain could fall by Wednesday afternoon.