All-time record high for February set; Temps tank behind storms late

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK
What a day! The preliminary high temperature of 77-degrees is the earliest on record for Indianapolis.
Several records have fallen today.
A Record Warm Minimum for the date.
A Record High for the date
A ALL-TIME HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. Beating 76-degrees in 2000.
The high today is the normal for May 29th!
Gusty winds fuel this late May feel with gusts topping 40 mph in Indianapolis through 3 pm this afternoon.
STORMY LATE
Rain is coming but still several hours until it arrives (estimated 9-10 pm in Indianapolis) and as early as 7-8 pm far western counties.
Heavy downpours are possible along with higher rainfall amounts in and around thunderstorms. Upwards of 1 to 2" of rain could fall by Wednesday afternoon.
Get out and enjoy this unusual warmth. A cold front arrives overnight and temperature will fall sharply, dropping nearly 40-degrees by sunrise!