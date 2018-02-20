× Bridge work to affect travelers along south west side of city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Tuesday that the pair of bridges along Oliver Avenue and McCarty Street, between South Harding Street and Kentucky Avenue will close on or after February 26, 2018 for construction. Construction will entail the rehabilitation of the Oliver Avenue bridge and the widening of the McCarty Street bridge.

DPW plans to complete construction on both bridges in the summer of 2019.

During the closure, the following detour route will be posted:

Traveling eastbound on Oliver Avenue towards the Oliver Avenue and McCarty Street intersection: Turn right to head south on South Harding Street; turn left to head east on West Morris Street; turn left to head north on Kentucky Avenue.