× Butler beats Creighton on senior night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler was hoping to send out seniors Tyler Wideman and Kelan Martin with a win, but facing a Creighton team that’s had success against the Bulldogs would be tough.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 7-3 lead, but it was all Bulldogs from there.

Martin had five of Butler’s 14 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead Butler to a 93-70 win.

Martin had some help. Paul Jorgensen added 17 points, hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Nate Fowler scored 15 for Butler, now 19-9 on the season, 9-7 in Big East play.

The Bulldogs opened a 20-point first half lead, and although the Blue Jays made a run, they got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

Most experts feel if the Dawgs finish no worse than 9-9 in Big East play, they’ll make the NCAA tournament.

Lavall Jordan’s team finishes out the regular season with a game at St. John’s on February 28 before closing out at Seton Hall on March 3. The Big East tournament tips in New York City.