Country star Sam Hunt to headline Legends Day Concert for this year’s Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Country music star Sam Hunt will headline this year’s Legends Day Concert ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

The Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum artist will perform at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 26. Canaan Smith and Filmore will serve as the opening acts for the concert, which starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Firestone Stage inside Turn 4.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com. You can also call 800-822-INDY or 317-492-6700 or visit the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building. General admission tickets start at $35 with special Firestone Concert Pit access also available for $75 and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets available for $250. Children 3 and under get in free.

IMS officials said fans should get their tickets as soon as possible because ticket prices will increase on March 1. Fans with tickets for the Firestone Legends Day Concert will be admitted free to Legends Day activities at IMS.

Sam Hunt is a bona fide breakout star in country music. The American Music Award winner’s February 2017 single “Body Like a Back Road” landed on the Billboard Hot 100 as his highest-debuting single and premiered at No. 1 on iTunes.

It became the fastest country song to reach 100 million and then 200 million streams and hit RIAA-certified triple platinum. The single spent a record-breaking 35 straight weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and saw crossover success on the pop and adult airplay charts. Hunt was nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

In the spring, Hunt will headline his inaugural Nashville Music Festival, which will feature acts in country, hip-hop, rock and R&B. It’ll be held April 20 and 21 at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. He’ll also join Luke Bryan’s “What Makes You Country XL Tour,” which kicks off May 31 in Toronto.

Canaan Smith released the singles “This Night Back” and “Like You That Way” in 2017. In 2015, his self-titled EP and debut full-length studio album, “Bronco,” were released, with “Bronco” debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The single “Love You Like That” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in July 2015 and was certified platinum.

The Virginia native has toured as a headliner and in support of acts like Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line.

Missouri native Filmore is a country singer-songwriter based in Nashville. His latest single, “Slower,” was released earlier this month.

The 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil is scheduled for Sunday, May 27.