Former Decatur County dispatcher accused of sharing confidential info from criminal files

GREENSBURG, Ind. – Indiana State Police detectives arrested a Greensburg man accused of releasing confidential information while he was a dispatcher for Decatur County 911.

Young Soo Sung, 33, was arrested on Monday for one count of official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and two counts of offenses against intellectual property, a level 6 felony.

According to police, Sung obtained confidential information from electronic criminal investigative files utilized by the Greensburg Police Department and Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. He then shared photos and other information obtained in those files with acquaintances.

He is also accused of mishandling confidential information while he worked part-time as a registrar at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital.

Sung was removed from both positions. The case is pending in the Decatur County Superior Court.