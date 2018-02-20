× Sunday alcohol sales could start as soon as March 4 if approved by Senate, Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill clearing the way for Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana moved one step closer to becoming law Tuesday.

The Indiana House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1 on a final vote. The Senate will need to concur with changes to the bill, including making the law active as soon as it’s signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

After the Senate approves the changes, it will go to Holcomb’s desk for final approval.

SB 1 allows Sunday alcohol sales from noon to 8 p.m. at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants. If the bill becomes law, Sunday sales could start as soon as March 4.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman Jon Sinder released this statement: