IMPD asks public to help find missing 7-year-old boy last seen on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking the public to help find a missing 7-year-old boy.

IMPD says Jimaurio Laye was last seen getting off his school bus in front of his apartment in the area of Township Line Rd. and Westlane Blvd.

Jimaurio was reportedly last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark blue jeans, black Air Force shoes, a gray coat with white writing on it and a gray “Paw Patrol” hat.

Police say the boy was possibly sighted playing with several kids his age.

Anyone with information regarding Jimaurio’s whereabouts is asked to call IMPD Dispatch at 317-327-3264.