× Student in custody following ‘threat of violence’ at Columbus East High School

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Columbus police say a juvenile student accused of making a threat towards a school on social media is in custody.

The Columbus Police Department investigated what they called a “threat of violence” after several students received it on Snapchat. The juvenile is a student at Columbus East High School.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on a preliminary felony charge of intimidation.

Columbus police say the investigation is ongoing.