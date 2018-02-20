Local K9 officer that helped seize thousands of pounds of drugs, nearly $2M dies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A K9 officer that helped Indiana State Police seize thousands of pounds of drugs and nearly $2,000,000 in cash recently died.

Police say 13-year-old Mojo passed away on Feb. 9 after working with his partner, Sgt. Dennis Wade, for more than 11 years.

Mojo graduated from K9 school on Christmas Eve in 2006 and was assigned to the ISP Drug Enforcement Section, where he began patrolling the Indianapolis area.

During his career, police say the K9 helped to seize 4,222 pounds of marijuana, 3.75 pounds of meth, 115 pounds of cocaine, a fourth of a pound of crack, 1.75 pounds of heroin and $1,985,309 in cash.

“Mojo played a key role for more than ten years helping officers from not only the Indiana State Police but dozens of other agencies,” said ISP in a release on Tuesday. “Without question he and his partner, Sgt. Wade, helped make our communities safer.”