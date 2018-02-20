× Oprah matches George and Amal Clooney’s $500,000 donation to March for Our Lives

George and Amal Clooney have stepped up in support of the survivors of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The superstar couple announced Tuesday that they are donating $500,000 to the upcoming “March For Our Lives” in the names of their 8-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Oprah Winfrey also announced that she would match the couple’s donation.

“These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard,” she said on Twitter.

A group of teens who survived the massacre that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are organizing a march on Washington, DC on March 24 to advocate for reduced gun violence.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event.”

“Our children’s lives depend on it,” he added.

It’s not the first time the couple has added their voices — and funds — to an initiative.

In August, they made a $1 million donation through their Clooney Foundation to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to combat hate groups.