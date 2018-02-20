× Police investigate after man caught filming inside Irsay Family YMCA showers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man says he was recorded or photographed while taking a shower at the gym.

The incident happened Monday night around 10 p.m. at the Irsay Family YMCA. The staff told police the suspect ran away when he was confronted.

“It’s both concerning and disappointing anytime there’s misbehavior like that. We don’t allow video or footage or photographs in the locker room, so it was against our policy for sure,” said Christy Glesing, Director of Public Relations and Communications.

They’re now reviewing surveillance video in hopes to get a good image of him. Police say they’re investigating this as a case of voyeurism.

“We want people to feel safe and comfortable when they’re here, so that’s why as a community we have to look out for each other,” Glesing said.