Salvation Army's property on Meridian Street to be purchased by Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Salvation Army and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have come to an agreement to settle a lawsuit over their properties.

In May, the Salvation Army filed a lawsuit against the Children’s Museum, saying construction at the museum was preventing its headquarters from using an access point on the property the Salvation Army has legal rights to use.

The museum is in the process of building the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience. It’s a 7 1/2 acre addition expected to be finished next year.

Tuesday evening, the museum announced an “amicable resolution of the dispute” had been reached. The museum will acquire the Salvation Army’s property on Meridian Street, next to the museum’s campus.

“We are pleased to resolve this issue with our neighbor, and to acquire an adjacent property,” said Jeffrey H. Patchen, the Museum’s President and CEO.

Plans for a new location for the Salvation Army haven’t been released yet.

“This is a positive outcome for both organizations, and we look forward to announcing plans for a future Indiana Divisional headquarters soon,” said Major Robert A. Webster, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Indiana Division.