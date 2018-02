× Strong wind gusts in Carmel cause tree to fall on car

CARMEL, Ind.– The Carmel Fire Department says a tree fell onto a car Tuesday amid strong winds.

The tree fell and hit the car in the exit lane from Keystone Avenue south to 106th Street. The lane was restricted as crews cleaned up the scene, but has reopened.

One woman was in the car at the time, and suffered minor injuries. She was able to get out of the car on her own and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.