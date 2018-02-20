The Suite Life: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind.- The Indiana Pacers rolling this season and fans are packing Bankers Life Fieldhouse to see them play.

However, not every seat in the arena is created equal.

One step inside the Sells Group Loft and it’s clear the space isn’t just nice, but really nice!

“What’s neat about this space is that food and beverage is included,” said Meaghan Banks, premium experience manager for the Indiana Pacers.

There are food options galore in the Sells Group Loft.

On one end of the space you have your traditional “game day” snacks like popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, and pretzels.

Just down the way though you’re basically in a five star restaurant.

“This is a chef driven menu that rotates game by game—season by season,” said Chris Albano, the executive chef at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The menu when we visited included prim rib, roaster salmon, St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail, short rib linguini, a kale Caesar salad, and a custom milkshake station.

You have two options for seating inside the Sells Group Loft:

There is the more traditional theater box seats.

One level below those seat, you’ll find what's known as the loges.

So what will one of these seats cost you?

“To give you a large number--$65,000-$90,000 per year,” said Banks.

Keep in mind that price tag includes four tickets to every home Pacers and Fever game.

You also get access to the suite for every concert and special event at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“It’s pretty much a dead on view for concerts and events. And obviously it’s not a bad view for basketball games either, said Banks.