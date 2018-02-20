Tuesday sets all-time record high for February; temperatures to tank behind late storms

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOK
What a day! The preliminary high temperature of 77-degrees is the earliest on record for Indianapolis.
Several records have fallen today:
- A record warm minimum for the date.
- A record high for the date
- An all-time high temperature for the month of February, beating 76-degrees in 2000.
The high today is the normal for May 29!
Gusty winds fuel this late May feel with gusts topping 40 mph in Indianapolis through 3 p.m. this afternoon.
STORMY LATE
Rain is coming but still several hours until it arrives (estimated 9-10 p.m. in Indianapolis) and as early as 7-8 p.m. far western counties.
Heavy downpours are possible along with higher rainfall amounts in and around thunderstorms. Upwards of 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall by Wednesday afternoon.
Get out and enjoy this unusual warmth. A cold front arrives overnight and temperature will fall sharply, dropping nearly 40-degrees by sunrise!