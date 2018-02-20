× Warmest day of the week with plenty of dry time

Wow…what a warm start out-the-door! We are running 40° above the average low at this hour…40°!!!! And we will continue to warm through the day, while rain showers remain very limited! This will be the warmest day of the new year so far, and likely a new record high for the day (72° set back in 2016). Winds will be breezy and the spring feel will last through the evening! Here is your breakdown:

Heavier rain and a few storms will move in tonight and through Wednesday morning, along a stronger cold front. This will drive our temperatures way down and usher in a shift to more seasonal levels by tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours will range between 1″ to 2″, with heaviest north of downtown.

As promised, an active pattern continues through Saturday with additional rains each and every day! Expect a cooler, drier pattern to start early next week!