Velvet, metallics , soft pastels and cutouts! Prom 2018 trends are here but how do you not spend hundreds of dollars on your dress, shoes and hair? Alexis Rodriguez with EM Studio Salon and Syndy Nance from Ella Mae formal in Brownsburg are here with what's popular and how to actually pay for it! Project Glass Slipper this year and Ella Mae formal are donating prom dress and shoes! An amazing way to honor a deserving young lady this prom season!

http://www.ellamaes.com/

https://www.emsalon.com/