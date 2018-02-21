After record warmth, freezing rain possible early Thursday
MORE RAIN MOVING IN
Wet weather returns tonight. The next batch of rain is directed with heaviest totals over south-central and southeast-central Indiana overnight and into early morning Thursday. Additional rainfall of 1″ to 1.50″ is possible before ending by early afternoon.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED
Colder air has returned and will be locked in overnight. Some areas of north-central Indiana will be near the freezing mark overnight and early Thursday morning. As new rains arrive and temps are near freezing a spell of icing is possible early Thursday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued from 11 pm to 10 am on Thursday. Light ice accumulations are possible and at times some wet snow. Slick travel is possible and use caution if travelling north early Thursday.