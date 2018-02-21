× Colts, Adam Vinatieri closing in on 1-year contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Adam Vinatieri’s best-case scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality.

The veteran placekicker is close to signing a one-year contract to remain with the Indianapolis Colts. Financial parameters of the deal are in place, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, but nothing has been finalized. Vinatieri’s previous contracts have paid him roughly $3 million per season.

Vinatieri, 45 and the NFL’s oldest active player, is in line to become an unrestricted free agent in mid-March, but the new contract will extend his working relationship with the Colts to 13 seasons.

It also is the outcome he has sought.

Vinatieri has been adamant since last season he wasn’t ready to retire. He also wanted to remain with the Colts.

“Obviously there are a few more things I’d like to accomplish before I’m done and gone,’’ Vinatieri said late last season. “You always want to win another Super Bowl. I know I’m getting close to Morten (Andersen). All of that stuff goes into it, but it’s more than that.

“You’ve got to still love what you’re doing. And I do. I hope something works out (with the Colts). I hope we can get things turned around and we’re playing well and they want me back.

“I’ve got a family and I don’t want to move them if I don’t have to.’’

Now, his pursuit of Andersen in the NFL record books will continue as a member of the Colts.

Vinatieri is heading into his 23rd season and on pace to further establish himself as the premier kicker in NFL history. His 2,487 points rank second all-time to Andersen’s 2,544 and his 559 field goals trail only Andersen’s 565.

At his current pace, Vinatieri should surpass Andersen’s career scoring record in the seventh or eighth game of the upcoming season.

Vinatieri continues to defy Father Time. Over the past five seasons, he’s converted 146-of-163 field-goal attempts (89.6 percent), including 23-of-29 (79.3 percent) on attempts of at least 50 yards.

In 2017, Vinatieri converted 29-of-34 attempts, but his misses included 33- and 43-yarders in a snowstorm in Buffalo, a 38-yarder that was blocked and a 60-yard attempt.

