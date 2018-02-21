First responders pull woman from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENCASTLE, Ind.- First responders rescued a 71-year-old woman from her burning home. Burnt belongings and smoke-stained siding surround Marie Tippin’s Greencastle home.

“I’m very lucky that I even made it,” explains Marie Tippin, a victim.

Tuesday evening, around 5:30, crews were called out to a home on Frazier Street. Tippin and her grandchildren made it out on their own and then she went back inside to look for her dogs.

“I had to have them dogs out,” explains Tippin.

Tippin could barely breathe so she made it to a window and that’s when a Greencastle police officer and a firefighter knew they had to act.

“He grabbed me with one arm and he pulled me forward to grab the other arm. (He) pulled me through the window and ‘he said you can’t, you can’t go back in,’ “explains Tippin.

Crews searched through the burning home and ended up finding and saving Tippin’s three dogs.

“The home can be replaced but my animals couldn’t. there would be no way. I was just so grateful,” explains Tippin.

No matter what, do not go back inside a burning building. You can be more helpful to first responders from the outside.

“If you meet us then the information that you’re going to give us is really going to make a difference on how successful we are to get pets out or a loved one,” Lt. Robert Beebe, with Greencastle Fire Department.

This grandmother knows she made a dangerous decision and knows the actions of those first responders are what saved her.

“(I’m) very, very grateful for all of them, every one of the officers, every one of the firefighters that came here,” explains Tippin.

Investigators are still working to figure out the exact cause of the fire.