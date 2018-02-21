× IMPD, DCS investigating Pike Township school employee accused of sexually assaulting student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An employee of The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township is under investigation after allegedly sexually assaulting a student in 2016.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) report, the unidentified female staff member admitted to the assault. The Department of Child Services (DCS) notified IMPD on Sunday.

The school district says it is cooperating with the investigation and have taken steps to separate the person from students.

“The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township was notified by the Department of Child and Family Services that they are investigating a case involving an employee. We are cooperating fully with DCFS and IMPD and will continue to do so throughout the course of their investigation. In the meantime, we have taken appropriate measures to prevent the employee from interacting with students. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

The police report nor the school provided any indication of what role the suspect held. No charges have been filed in this case yet.