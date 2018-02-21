× Influential evangelist and presidential adviser the Rev. Billy Graham dies at the age of 99

MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman says evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99.

Graham was an influential minister known for holding large outdoor rallies. His sermons were broadcast on radio and television. His “Billy Graham Crusades” began in in 1947 and lasted through 2005, when he retired.

Graham was a spiritual adviser to presidents for decades, consulting every commander-in-chief from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

