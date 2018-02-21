Click here for closings and delays

Influential evangelist and presidential adviser the Rev. Billy Graham dies at the age of 99

February 21, 2018

NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Rev. Billy Graham preaches at the Greater New York Billy Graham Crusade June 26, 2005 held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. The three day crusade ending today will most likely be Graham's last mass event in the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman says evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99.

Graham was an influential minister known for holding large outdoor rallies. His sermons were broadcast on radio and television. His “Billy Graham Crusades” began in in 1947 and lasted through 2005, when he retired.

Graham was a spiritual adviser to presidents for decades, consulting every commander-in-chief from Harry Truman to Barack Obama.

This is a developing story.