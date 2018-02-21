INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Spoke and Steele has been a part of Indy's restaurant scene for a few years. Now it's time for a menu makeover. A local chef is implementing some big changes, and Sherman stopped by to have a taste.
Local chef overhauls menu at downtown restaurant
