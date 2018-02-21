× Police: Former IU student facing drug charges after dealing out of TKE house

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A former Indiana University student is facing drug charges after police believe he may have been dealing out of the TKE fraternity house.

Levi Lewis, 20, was put on authorities’ radars back in December after police reportedly found 14 pounds of marijuana, Vyvanse, more than $3,000 in cash and three vape canisters inside a car parked at his fraternity house.

IUPD was tipped off about Lewis by Evansville police, who were investigating a homicide that allegedly involved Lewis.

On Dec. 30, they told investigators at IU that Lewis and a non-student, 41-year-old Michael Pardee allegedly went to Evansville to sell drugs. Police said Lewis arranged the deal and Pardee ended up fatally shot during it. Lewis was reportedly in the car with Pardee when the shooting took place and called 911.

Police said Pardee left his truck at the TKE house in Bloomington. A search warrant was served and authorities found the drugs listed above, including 26 Vyvanse pills prescribed to Lewis.

The next day, Evansville police were granted a search warrant for Lewis’ phone and discovered evidence that reportedly tied Lewis to large-scale narcotics dealing, some deals taking place at the TKE house.

Based on that gathered evidence, IUPD got a search warrant for Lewis’ room inside the TKE chapter. They reportedly found marijuana, edibles, paraphernalia and a small amount of what appeared to be cocaine.

This comes after TKE’s charter was suspended on Feb. 8 for violating their international bylaws. IU confirmed Lewis left the university at the start of this semester.

At the time, IU and TKE investigated the violations together, but did not release details of those specific violations.

“When we were notified by Indiana University and IUPD regarding violations of TKE’s Bylaws and Constitution, Tau Kappa Epsilon took immediate steps to uphold our values and principles through closing our Gamma-Kappa chapter,” the chapter said on Wednesday.

Police discovered that Lewis had a prior conviction for possession of marijuana and charged him with dealing marijuana, possession of cocaine, both felonies, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Lewis’s first court date on these charges is set for March 14 in Monroe County.

It is not known at this time if Lewis will face charges related to the death of Michael Pardee in Evansville.

Indiana University released the following statement following Lewis’ arrest: