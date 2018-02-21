Police make multiple arrests for school threats following Florida school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Violent threats aimed at schools all across central Indiana. Most of them originating on social media, creating hysteria among students and staff who still have the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida on their minds.

With images from Florida still fresh in students' minds, many of them are full of panic as they go to school day after day concerned they could be the next victims of a school shooting.

"Fire alarm went off unexpectedly and my daughter texted me mom the fire alarm went off. Some of the kids wouldn't go outside because they thought they were walking out into you know. Two classes would not go outside."

A couple who didn't want to be identified have children who attend Hamilton Heights High School.

"They were afraid that was the alarm somebody pulling to get them to go out to shoot them because that's what happened in Parkland," the parents said.

In the past week since the shooting in Parkland, Florida, police departments all across central Indiana have responded to threats against schools and made swift arrests.

In Danville, a student was arrested following a verbal threat against students and staff.

In Bloomington, an 11 and 12-year-old boy were arrested on intimidation charges for posting a video threat on social media.

Two Carmel teens were arrested for making threats on Snapchat. In Columbus, two juveniles were arrested following social media threats. One arrest came just five minutes after the threat was made because students reported it to the school resource officer.

"The students realized that they we can't not take these threats seriously and you know they definitely did the right thing in letting our school resource officer know and subsequently the suspect was quickly arrested," Lt. Matthew Harris said.

Cyber security experts say this is also a warning to students. Not only could this lead to a criminal record, but your digital footprint lives on.

"Anything we do on the internet we're leaving a fingerprint behind. While there are ways to prevent that and sometimes these students are smart enough to do it there are fingerprints left behind. We are leaving a trail of crumbs back to our source and our destination," Mark Pugh of iServPro said.

A 16-year-old student at the Edinburgh Educational Resource Center was arrested after police say the student drew a sketch of a classroom showing weapons and bodies on the floor with teachers and students names next to them.