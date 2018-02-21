× Rainy morning and falling temperatures

Heavy rain is moving through Indiana this morning associated with a cold front. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Indiana until 7am. Watch out for flooding along rivers and low lying areas. Do not drive through any roads covered in water.

Precipitation will remain steady through midday and taper off in the afternoon.

After a brief break in rain late evening Wednesday, precipitation fills back in Thursday morning. A light wintry mix is possible early Thursday as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Colder air settling in behind the cold front is dropping our temperatures right now. They continue to fall and will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s today.

More rounds of rain for Friday and Saturday, a few severe storms are possible on Saturday. Finally Sunday we dry back out with sunshine returning to start next week.