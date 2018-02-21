× ‘Savannah’s Law,’ which would increase carbon monoxide testing, heads to governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill commonly known as “Savannah’s Law” is headed to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 100 Tuesday. The legislation would allow Hoosiers to voluntarily request free emissions tests on their vehicles from their local fire departments.

The bill was inspired by the death of Savannah Bettis, a Ben Davis High School student killed in a crash in 2015.

It was determined that the vehicle’s degraded exhaust system circulated carbon monoxide into the cabin. The odorless gas reached dangerous concentration levels within the vehicle, incapacitating Bettis and her boyfriend, who survived the crash.

“Carbon monoxide is dangerous because most people are not aware they are even exposed to the deadly gas,” said author State Rep. Woody Burton (R-Whiteland). “I used to be a mechanic, so I can typically spot when a car is not working properly. A few months ago, my wife and I were experiencing headaches while driving. After checking the car out, we found the catalytic converter had come loose and was leaking carbon monoxide into the cabin, and we were able to fix it. ‘Savannah’s Law’ will give Hoosiers more opportunities to ensure their vehicles are operating properly and help prevent future tragedies.”

Burton says the emissions test only takes 10 minutes and can save a life.