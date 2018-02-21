Some pothole patches already failing across Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- As potholes continue to plague the city, we are getting answers about what the city is doing. We’re also asking why some areas that were patched just weeks ago are again back in bad condition.

On 79th St. between Georgetown and Guion Roads is one of the worst for potholes in the city, according to some drivers we spoke with. Neighbors in the area say crews were there fixing some of the holes near the end of January, but the work hasn’t held up.

“These potholes are everywhere, they’re dangerous,” said driver Dwayne Avance, “my daughter just blew out a tire.”

He said it’s frustrating to see recent repair work falling apart already.

“A couple weeks ago I seen (sic) the crews out here working on these potholes,” said Avance, “but it didn’t do no good (sic).”

Neighbors told similar stories.

“And here we are, not even the month is over, and they’re back and just as bad,” said resident Suzy Morwick.

Morwick said she called the mayor’s office and filed reports through the Indy Pothole Viewer. Crews showed up, but the fix didn’t last, and now others are asking for answers.

“Who does it start with? That’s the questions that we want to know,” said Avance, “because we’s (sic) tearing up our cars, and we have to pay out of our pockets to get our cars repaired.”

City Councilman Zach Adamson (D) addressed some of the concern.

“On the best of days, pothole filling is only a temporary fix,” said Adamson.

He said the city is doing the best it can, but a full fix would cost around $700 million, money the city doesn’t have.

“We are spending every available dime for infrastructure, on infrastructure,” said Adamson.

The mayor’s office directed us to DPW. In May of 2017, DPW said its crews patched 900 potholes during a four day blitz.

In January of this year, DPW said it patched more than 30,000 potholes during another four day operation. When asked about such a huge differential, the department said the 2017 number was for service calls completed, each of which may contain multiple potholes.

But despite the large number filled, some residents said the city needs to focus on a more permanent fix.

“Absolutely more could be done,” said Morwick, “to have things not even last a month, I think, is a problem.”