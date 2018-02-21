× Student arrested after allegedly making threat against Rushville high school

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – A student accused of making a verbal threat against Rushville Consolidated High School was arrested Wednesday.

Superintendent Matt Vance said in a letter sent to parents that Rush County Schools became aware of the threat at the end of the school day.

Rushville police were immediately notified and the student was taken into custody before being transported to a juvenile detention facility. It’s not clear at this time what charges the student is facing.

Vance said the threat is believed to be an isolated incident, but since all threats to students and staff are taken seriously, there will be extra security at all of the district’s schools on Thursday.