The Suite Life: Conrad Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- From the outside the Conrad Hotel is impressive.

But when you walk in and see the custom chandelier in the lobby-- that’s when it's apparent this place is fit for a king!

Or perhaps the likes of Lil Wayne, Patrick Dempsey, even President Donald Trump.

All of those celebrities reportedly stayed at the Conrad, but the hotel doesn’t reveal what notable guests it hosts.

“Part of being in luxury is discretion,” said Greg Tinsley, general manager of the Conrad.

On the fifth floor of the hotel you’ll find four luxury suites known as “The Collection.”

Each suite in "The Collection" is art-inspired.

There’s pop, contemporary, surrealism, and modernism.

Each suite comes with a special feature.

In the “pop suite” guests are greeted by a unique fireplace surrounded by Indiana limestone.

Guests staying in suites at the Conrad either get a bottle of champagne or fine wine.

The Conrad even commissioned its own brand of beds for its hotels.

The bathrooms all include heated floors, over-sized showers, spectacular bathtubs, and TV’s in the mirrors.

A night in one of "The Collection" suites starts at $650.

If you really want to go big, consider buying all four of the suites and then the entire floor becomes all yours.