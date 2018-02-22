× Anonymous tip to Kokomo schools results in teenager’s arrest for carrying handgun

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on several charges after Kokomo School Corporation officials received an anonymous tip Wednesday evening.

Kokomo police did not provide details of the tip. After it was received, a joint investigation began and resulted in the teen’s arrest at a residence on Kokomo’s north side.

The juvenile faces a felony and misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license and harassment by using computer network or other form of electronic communication.

Police transported the juvenile to the Kinsey Youth Center. No injuries were reported.

“This was an isolated incident, and no active threat currently exists at any Kokomo School Corporation building. Kokomo School Corporation officials worked with Kokomo Police Department officials to file all necessary, and appropriate, materials so proper charges could be processed,” Kokomo police said.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call Captain Teresa Galloway 765-456-7326, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.