Carmel High School students post thousands of positive messages as ‘random act of kindness’

CARMEL, Ind. – An act of kindness by students at Carmel High School is receiving a big dose of attention.

On Wednesday, a group of students posted more than 5,000 positive messages on every locker at the high school. The act stemmed from a challenge issued by the school’s counseling department to come up with ideas for random acts of kindness.

Sarah Wolff’s ceramics class came up with the idea for the notes, and was chosen to carry the act out.

“They were all out doing this and took it very seriously, trying to get it done in the time frame so that every single student had a note that day. That was really important to them that everyone got one,” Wolff said.

The notes contained messages such as “you are loved” and “don’t forget that you are important.”

The students say they never expected to receive such a positive reaction from the rest of the school. Wolff says she was taken aback by the level of kindness and compassion her students showed for their fellow classmates.

“I just said, ‘you know when you go to sleep tonight I hope that you know that you made a positive impact on someone’s day,’” she said.

Andrew Morozov, a student in Wolff’s class, said the response from the rest of the school was unlike anything he was expecting.

“We thought that they might tear them down and not think too much about them, but everyone loved them and they’re still up,” Morozov said.

While the act wasn’t planned as something to be done in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, school officials say that the timing for the act couldn’t have been better. School officials say they now hope to continue the random acts of kindness challenge for years to come.