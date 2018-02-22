Daughter says cemetery lost her father’s casket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A grieving daughter wants to know how a cemetery lost her father.

In 2006, Charles Bovenschen was buried at Lincoln Memory Gardens. He left behind his wife, Mary. The Bovenschen wanted to be buried together and their family knew of that.

This past week, Mary’s time came. She was 88 years old. After the services, the Bovenschen daughter says cemetery staff told her there was a problem.

“I was kind of numb and I looked at her and I said what you’re telling me is you don’t know where my dad is. And she says ‘yes, that’s what I’m telling you is yes, we don’t know where your dad is,’” explains Sandi Vasel, the Bovenschen’s daughter.

Supposedly when cemetery workers dug up the plot to lay Mrs. Bovenschen, the spot was empty.

“They lost my dad. They don’t know where my dad is. He’s not there. He’s not in the grave,” explains Vasel.

Officials told FOX 59 new owners bought the cemetery in 2010, which was after Mr. Bovenschen, a Navy veteran died. Vasel doesn’t care who owns the place, she just wants them to find her father.

“(I) put winter blankets on the grave, put flowers on the grave, talked to him, and now it’s like I was talking to an empty grave,” explains Vasel.

Vasel worries her father might be buried with a stranger and her family might not be the only one impacted.

“Their job is to protect their assets, their assets are the people that are buried there and the family members and they didn’t do that,” explains Vasel.

Vasel lost her father once and now she’s lost him again. Until Mr. Bovenschen is found, his wife will continue to wait.

“I don’t know when, it could be tomorrow, it could be next week a month, who knows,” explains Vasel.

A spokesperson with Lincoln Memory Gardens’ corporate office said they apologize to the family and they’re looking into the situation.