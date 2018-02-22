× Downtown trash can wraps to help promote keeping Indy clean

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The city of Indianapolis has been recognized as having one of the cleanest downtown’s in the United States according to independent polls as visitors and residents continue to remark how clean downtown Indianapolis is. And now Downtown Indy, Inc., businesses and the City Department of Public Works (DPW) continue to raise the bar regarding the cleanliness standards.

Downtown Indy, Inc. (DII) and City DPW have transformed some Downtown trash receptacles using colorful vinyl wraps. The trash wraps feature the message “Pitch In & Win for a green and clean Downtown.”

The goal of this initiative is to encourage Downtown residents, employees and visitors to put trash in its place and help ensure that Downtown remains a premier people place. The wraps will be in place in time to welcome guests here for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at the end of February and beginning of March along with and other spring events.

“Trash Wraps create a vibrancy and excitement for our visitors, residents and Downtown business community,” said Anne Maschmeyer, beautification director for DII.

People walking in downtown can find 120 Trash Wraps on Monument Circle and its spokes and also on Meridian, Illinois, Ohio, Capitol, Maryland, Georgia, Washington, Market, South, West, Missouri and McCarty streets.

DII’s Cleaning Partnership conceived and championed the initiative to encourage people to do their part to keep Downtown Indianapolis welcoming and vibrant. The trash wraps first appeared in 2000. The Partnership has leveraged limited public and private resources to help keep Downtown clean, green and beautiful. Notable successes include establishing Downtown-wide cleaning standards and improving event cleanup. Its efforts have led to cleaner streets and sidewalks, a proactive graffiti removal program, brick repairs and more.