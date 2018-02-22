× Dry time ends overnight, More rain Friday morning

DRY TIME

Dry time has returned for now and no rain is expected until the very early pre-dawn hours on Friday.

Get ready for a wet morning commute, the rain will reach its peak coverage around 7 am Friday then diminish quickly through the late morning. Many rain-free hours are coming for Friday afternoon into the evening as temperatures rise into the middle 50’s.

Rainfall with this next round will be on the lighter side with upwards of .25″ to as high as .50″ possible but in very scattered and localized fashion.

Water draining from northern Indiana and with the little more than 2.50″ of rainfall here the past 9 days in Indianapolis we are soggy! With additional rainfall overnight and the possibility of additional 1″+ totals Saturday, an Areal Flood Watch has been issued. This watch is for area creeks, streams and rivers to spill out and create flooding through Sunday. Those areas that typically flood prone or along the water ways and lowing areas could see standing water by late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

After a cold front clears the state late Early Sunday morning, an extended spell of dry weather is expected to end the month! It has rained or snowed on 73% of the days this month and some dry days will be welcome.