Dry time ends overnight with more rain expected Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY TIME

Dry time has returned for now and no rain is expected until the very early pre-dawn hours on Friday.

Get ready for a wet morning commute though. The rain will reach its peak coverage around 7 a.m. Friday then diminish quickly through the late morning. Many rain-free hours are coming for Friday afternoon into the evening as temperatures rise into the middle 50s.

Rainfall with this next round will be on the lighter side with upwards of .25″ to as high as .50″ possible but in a very scattered and localized fashion.

Water draining from northern Indiana and with the little more than 2.50″ of rainfall here the past nine days in Indianapolis, we are soggy!

With additional rainfall overnight and the possibility of additional 1″+ totals Saturday, an Areal Flood Watch has been issued. This watch is for area creeks, streams and rivers to spill out and create flooding through Sunday. Areas that are typically prone to flooding or areas along waterways could see standing water by late Saturday night into Sunday.

After a cold front clears the state late early Sunday morning, an extended spell of dry weather is expected to end the month! It has rained or snowed on 73 percent of the days this month and some dry days will be welcome.