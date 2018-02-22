Eat your margarita, too, on National Margarita Day with Margarita Pie
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
No-Bake Margarita Pie
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 7-ounces sweetened condensed milk (this is half of normal-sized can, which is why it looks like such an odd number)
- 8 ounces margarita mix*
- Optional: 2 Tablespoons to 1/4 cup tequila
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 8 ounces whipped topping, thawed
- Zest of three limes
- 1 prepared graham cracker crust
Directions
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, about 2 or 3 minutes
- Add condensed milk and cream until smooth; do the same with the margarita mix, optional tequila and salt
- Spoon in the whipped topping and lime zest and beat to combine
- Add mixture to graham cracker pie crust and smooth top
- Place in freezer for 4 to 6 hours or overnight
- Garnish with additional whipped topping and more lime zest if desired
*Notes: If you choose to add the optional tequila, I recommend reducing the amount of margarita mix to 6 ounces.