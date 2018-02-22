Click here for closings and delays

Eat your margarita, too, on National Margarita Day with Margarita Pie

February 22, 2018

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

No-Bake Margarita Pie

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • 7-ounces sweetened condensed milk (this is half of normal-sized can, which is why it looks like such an odd number)
  • 8 ounces margarita mix*
  • Optional: 2 Tablespoons to 1/4 cup tequila
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 8 ounces whipped topping, thawed
  • Zest of three limes
  • 1 prepared graham cracker crust

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, about 2 or 3 minutes
  2. Add condensed milk and cream until smooth; do the same with the margarita mix, optional tequila and salt
  3. Spoon in the whipped topping and lime zest and beat to combine
  4. Add mixture to graham cracker pie crust and smooth top
  5. Place in freezer for 4 to 6 hours or overnight
  6. Garnish with additional whipped topping and more lime zest if desired
*Notes: If you choose to add the optional tequila, I recommend reducing the amount of margarita mix to 6 ounces.